PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $103.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $105.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.