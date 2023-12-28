Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 68,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 161,631 shares.The stock last traded at $12.25 and had previously closed at $12.66.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert W. Duggan bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $280,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 285,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,946.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mitchell E. Levinson purchased 4,261 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $25,012.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $428,668.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 623,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,351. Company insiders own 69.70% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 713.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

