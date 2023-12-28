Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Provident Financial Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year. The consensus estimate for Provident Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFS. TheStreet lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

PFS opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $24.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 132.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 183.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

