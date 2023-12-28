Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $14.98.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

