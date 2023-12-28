ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $21.44

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.44, but opened at $20.90. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 1,713,239 shares traded.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

