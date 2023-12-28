Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Procaps Group had a return on equity of 443.43% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $118.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.40 million.

Procaps Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of PROC opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. Procaps Group has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $462.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Get Procaps Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procaps Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Procaps Group during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procaps Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procaps Group in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut Procaps Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PROC

About Procaps Group

(Get Free Report)

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.