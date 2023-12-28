Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Procaps Group had a return on equity of 443.43% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $118.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.40 million.

Procaps Group Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:PROC opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Procaps Group has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procaps Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROC. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Procaps Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procaps Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procaps Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Procaps Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Brookline Capital Management lowered Procaps Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Procaps Group Company Profile

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

