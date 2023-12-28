Private Trust Co. NA Sells 220 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. HSBC assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

GIS stock opened at $64.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $69.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

