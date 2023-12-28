Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1115 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PSC opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $46.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 401.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period.

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

