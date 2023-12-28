Principal Quality ETF Declares Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:PSET)

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSETGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PSET stock opened at $61.23 on Thursday. Principal Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Principal Quality ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSET. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,906,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Principal Quality ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter.

About Principal Quality ETF



The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Dividend History for Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET)

