Principal Quality ETF Declares Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:PSET)

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PSET stock opened at $61.23 on Thursday. Principal Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Principal Quality ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSET. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,906,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Principal Quality ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter.

About Principal Quality ETF

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

