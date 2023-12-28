Prestige Wealth Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 2nd (NASDAQ:PWM)

Prestige Wealth’s (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 2nd. Prestige Wealth had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 6th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of Prestige Wealth’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Prestige Wealth Trading Down 8.5 %

Prestige Wealth stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Prestige Wealth has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $31.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Wealth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prestige Wealth stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Mariner LLC owned 0.17% of Prestige Wealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. The company assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth management and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong.

