PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH stock opened at $49.41 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 1.20.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.