Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Get Post alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on POST

Post Stock Performance

NYSE POST opened at $88.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Post has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.12.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.25. Post had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Post will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Post

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $344,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,896.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $344,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,896.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $659,914 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 98,990.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102,787 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 1,644.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,423,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $79,259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 719.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 433,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,396,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,249,000 after acquiring an additional 385,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.