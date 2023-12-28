Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 148 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,675 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

V stock opened at $258.98 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.80 and a twelve month high of $263.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $475.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.76.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

