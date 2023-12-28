Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 410 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,530,160,000 after buying an additional 2,482,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,959,170,000 after acquiring an additional 751,034 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $90.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average of $87.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.