Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

PEP opened at $169.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $232.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.