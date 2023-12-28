Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $913,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

