Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,698,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,986,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,294,000 after purchasing an additional 399,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,738,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70,480 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,756,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,752,000 after purchasing an additional 57,807 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,025,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,118,000 after purchasing an additional 196,416 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VMBS stock opened at $46.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.