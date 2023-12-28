PhenixFIN (PFX) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) is one of 8,397 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare PhenixFIN to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PhenixFIN and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PhenixFIN $20.13 million $26.92 million 3.17 PhenixFIN Competitors $6.30 billion $449.61 million -111.66

PhenixFIN’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PhenixFIN. PhenixFIN is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

41.7% of PhenixFIN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of PhenixFIN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

PhenixFIN has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhenixFIN’s competitors have a beta of 0.55, suggesting that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for PhenixFIN and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PhenixFIN 0 0 0 0 N/A PhenixFIN Competitors 4390 24160 30539 620 2.46

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 357.77%. Given PhenixFIN’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PhenixFIN has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares PhenixFIN and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhenixFIN 133.71% 4.94% 3.00% PhenixFIN Competitors -1,359.48% -277.22% -22.75%

Summary

PhenixFIN beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About PhenixFIN

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport. The fund seeks to invest in companies located in North America. The fund targets private debt transactions in companies with enterprise values or asset values between $25 million and $250 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt investment values between $10 million and $50 million. It exits its investments between three years and seven years; it holds most of its investments to maturity or repayment, but may realize or sell some investments earlier. The fund may take a board seat on its investee companies and can also offer managerial assistance to certain portfolio companies. It structures its investments as first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, senior secured notes, senior subordinated notes, subordinate notes, unitranche loans, and seeks warrants or other equity participation. The fund may co-invest in privately negotiated transactions under certain conditions. PhenixFIN Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

