Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $51.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

