Peter C. Brown Sells 2,500 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at $880,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EPR opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. EPR Properties has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPR Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.