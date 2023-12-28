Peter C. Brown Sells 2,500 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at $880,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
EPR Properties Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:EPR opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. EPR Properties has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.65.
EPR Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPR Properties
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EPR Properties
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.