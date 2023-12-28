PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.4% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in PepsiCo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.45 and a 200 day moving average of $175.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

