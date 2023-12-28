Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $1,375,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,052.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UTHR stock opened at $214.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.83 and its 200-day moving average is $229.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $279.14.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.88.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

