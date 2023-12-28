Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Pathfinder Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:PBHC opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 32.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

