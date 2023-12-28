Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 853 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 618.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

