Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,543,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $297.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

