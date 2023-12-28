PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $97.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $64.64 and a 52 week high of $98.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

