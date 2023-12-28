OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.09

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and traded as high as $14.48. OUTFRONT Media shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 1,540,521 shares.

OUT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut OUTFRONT Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -44.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter worth $598,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,663,000 after acquiring an additional 610,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

