OP Bancorp to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

OP Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

OPBK stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $165.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). OP Bancorp had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in OP Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

