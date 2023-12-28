Occidental Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

