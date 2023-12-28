Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 378 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.04. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

