Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 309 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 257.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 44,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 70.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $79.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $79.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average is $74.12.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3743 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

