Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 23,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Intel by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,985 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 66,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Intel by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,290 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.5 %

INTC opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.90, a PEG ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.