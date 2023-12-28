Occidental Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,031,000 after acquiring an additional 144,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,968,000 after acquiring an additional 338,649 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $123.25 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $123.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.58. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.