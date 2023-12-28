Occidental Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Diageo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 61,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Diageo by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $146.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.13. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $190.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.10) to GBX 2,950 ($37.48) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

