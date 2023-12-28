Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $224.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.06. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.58 and a 12-month high of $224.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

