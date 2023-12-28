NVR (NYSE:NVR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7,039.95

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7,039.95 and last traded at $7,009.92, with a volume of 1258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6,980.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get NVR alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVR

NVR Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6,205.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6,175.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.05.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $118.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total transaction of $3,923,958.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,572,412.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVR

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,568,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of NVR by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.