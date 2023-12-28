Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives $5.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOK. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.01. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $5.04.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908,461 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,039,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477,173 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

