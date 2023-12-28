Nicola Grenham Acquires 20,000 Shares of Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI) Stock

Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI – Get Free Report) insider Nicola Grenham acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.12 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,400.00 ($15,238.10).
Navigator Global Investments Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.
About Navigator Global Investments
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Navigator Global Investments
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- What to expect from the Q1 earnings reporting cycle
- What is a Dividend King?
- Will DoubleVerify form handle to offer early buy opportunity?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- If Ray Dalio took profits here, then this stock needs to catch up
Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.