Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 190,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 50,620 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 178.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $123.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.58. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $123.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.