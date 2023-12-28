NetEase Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,981 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 371% compared to the average volume of 1,694 call options.

NetEase Trading Down 5.0 %

NTES stock opened at $87.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase has a 52 week low of $71.34 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.74.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of NetEase

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in NetEase during the second quarter worth about $3,012,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NetEase by 25.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,295,000 after acquiring an additional 147,509 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NetEase by 14.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,743,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in NetEase by 63.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in NetEase by 31.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 542,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,936,000 after acquiring an additional 131,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTES. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NetEase

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.