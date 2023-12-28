Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKTR

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.88. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.44% and a negative net margin of 332.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,138,000. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 931.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,973,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230,216 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,327,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 597.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,771 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.