Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 288.75 ($3.67).
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.68) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th.
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.
