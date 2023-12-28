Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $80.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Modine Manufacturing traded as high as $60.18 and last traded at $60.01, with a volume of 56902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.67.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,791,580.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,791,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,400 shares of company stock worth $4,456,856 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after buying an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,719,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,650,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,538,000 after purchasing an additional 52,980 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after buying an additional 171,848 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,853,000 after buying an additional 95,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

