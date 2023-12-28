MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) Major Shareholder Sells $25,700.00 in Stock

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Brian Patrick Mcnulty sold 6,425 shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $25,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 759,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brian Patrick Mcnulty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Brian Patrick Mcnulty sold 46,005 shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $71,307.75.

On Friday, December 8th, Brian Patrick Mcnulty sold 19,053 shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $30,675.33.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Brian Patrick Mcnulty sold 27,733 shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $81,812.35.

On Monday, December 4th, Brian Patrick Mcnulty sold 61,331 shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $244,097.38.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Brian Patrick Mcnulty sold 7,399 shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $29,448.02.

On Monday, November 20th, Brian Patrick Mcnulty sold 26,733 shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $135,536.31.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ MIRA opened at $1.13 on Thursday. MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of a new molecular synthetic tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) analog under investigation for the treatment of adult patients with anxiety and cognitive decline typically associated with early-stage dementia.

