Michael D. Fascitelli Sells 262,945 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 3.5 %

VNO stock opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -59.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNO. StockNews.com lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vornado Realty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.