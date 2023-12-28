Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 35,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 533.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ACN opened at $353.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $325.80 and its 200 day moving average is $317.79. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $355.38.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,885 shares of company stock valued at $11,129,320 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

