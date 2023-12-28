Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,799 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 82.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in National Grid by 57.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in National Grid by 41.0% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 57.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NGG. Barclays started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.07. National Grid plc has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $74.48.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.1899 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.8%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

