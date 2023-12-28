Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,871 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,655,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,298,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 223,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.81. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Caesars Entertainment

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.