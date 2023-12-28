Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,528 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 65.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.62.

Paychex Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $119.07 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

